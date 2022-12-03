Group stage excels as World Cup just keeps giving, now for the serious bit

The tournament began with a glitzy ceremony and a tame opening game between Qatar and Ecuador, when the narrative still very much centred on the controversial host nation's treatment of migrant workers and the LGBT+ community.

That debate will continue after the final ball is kicked, but as far as what has happened inside the eight gleaming stadiums, the World Cup has been a stunning spectacle.

England's 6-2 hammering of Iran on day two and France's Kylian Mbappe-inspired 4-1 defeat of Australia were the early headline acts. Then the script was flipped upside down.

When Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead from the penalty spot in their opening Group C match against Saudi Arabia, all seemed normal. But Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari sealed a 2-1 Group C win for the 51st-ranked Green Falcons that, according to data company Nielsen Gracenote, was the biggest statistical shock in World Cup history.

Normal service resumed a day later when Spain thumped Costa Rica 7-0, but hours later Japan's Samurai Blue cut Germany down with a 2-1 victory that threw the doors of Group E wide open.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups by netting a penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana at the shipping container 974 Stadium. Brazil eased into the tournament by beating Serbia, only to lose Neymar to injury.

But the unpredictability continued.

Iran scored in the eighth and 11th minutes of stoppage time as they recovered from their drubbing by England to beat Wales 2-0 in a game in which Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off, one of only two red cards in the group stage.

Like Iran, Costa Rica also showed incredible bouncebackability as they edged Japan 1-0 to set up what was to be a stomach-churning climax to Group E.

And the shocks kept coming.