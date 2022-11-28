Forget past feats, Ecuador told ahead of Senegal clash

"He has a big heart and he wants to be in every battle for our national team," he said. "He is an extraordinary player and I would always pick him. If not from the beginning, I hope he can be present at some point. But he will want to be there."

Alfaro said his team should expect their toughest game yet at the tournament against the African champions, who are ranked 26 places above them.

"We respect the picking order, but we don't need to be fearful. We remain calm but that doesn't mean we are over-confident, we are not triumphalist," he said.

"We have our own way of playing, we are not just thinking of getting a draw. We have to come to the pitch trying to win the game ... We are creating our own pathway. We want to progress, we want to seal our passage, we want to play the best World Cup in Ecuadorean history."

Ecuador could still go through if they lose, but that would require a win by Qatar over the Netherlands, which looks improbable based on the hosts' form.