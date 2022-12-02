Over the line? Japan goal adds fuel to VAR debate

MARGINAL CALLS

While most will accept the evidence when and if it is produced, others are concerned about how VAR is being used at this World Cup to overturn marginal calls made by referees over incidents technology was not previously involved in.

Two of the highest-profile penalties at the tournament, involving Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Leo Messi, were highly debatable calls, one initially given and one waved away by the referee.

Robert Wurtz, considered by many to be the best Frenchman ever to have wielded a whistle, said FIFA risked fatally undermining match officials.

"When I have to decide on a penalty in the fifth minute and I say 'It's a penalty', and then VAR tells me 'No it's not a penalty', then my authority is gone," the 80-year-old told L'Alsace newspaper.

"So how can I have the respect of the players for the remaining 85 minutes?"

That is all the more a possibility when decisions are highly technical and subjective, such as ruling on whether a defender made a "deliberate play" at the ball and therefore played an opponent onside or not.

In chaotic scenes at the end of France's last group match against Tunisia, Antoine Griezmann had a late equaliser ruled out by VAR because a defender's header was ruled not to be deliberate.

Wurtz also gave voice to the argument against the increasing use of technology in officiating on aesthetic grounds, a case in point after the Griezmann goal was scratched only after the final whistle had been blown.

"When you see a goal and the crowds are hugging, celebrating and then you look at it from every angle to end up saying 'No, there's no goal'," he said.

"Where is the dramatic intensity that you have in an opera or in a Greek tragedy? Now we want to correct everything. That's not the kind of football that I like, which is like a beautiful play."