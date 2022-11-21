Qatar's Bedouin roots star in World Cup opening ceremony

Qatar's Bedouin roots, embodied in a tent-shaped stadium, were on display on Sunday as the country's emir opened the World Cup at a ceremony during which he kissed his father's hand and welcomed the world to football's biggest event, the first time it has been staged in the Middle East.

"From Qatar, from the Arab world, I welcome everyone to the World Cup 2022," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said. "How lovely it is that people can put aside what divides them to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together."

Then, fireworks exploded from the roof of Al Bayt stadium, 44 km (27 miles) north of the capital, Doha.