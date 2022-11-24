    বাংলা

    Japan clean up after brushing aside Germany

    Japan fans also coordinate to clean up their rubbish in the stands at the Khalifa Stadium

    Published : 24 Nov 2022, 02:10 PM
    Updated : 24 Nov 2022, 02:10 PM

    Japanese courtesy was on full display again at the World Cup when the national team left their dressing room spotless with an extra touch of kindness after their incredible 2-1 comeback win against Germany on Wednesday. 

    While teams often leave the changing room in a messy state after wild celebrations, Japan's players folded their training vests and, for good measure, left paper cranes on the table. 

    "After a historic victory against Germany at the on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the @jfa_samuraiblue (national team) left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless," world governing body FIFA said with a picture of the immaculate room, with the floor appeared to have been swept as well. 

    A thank you note in Arabic and Japanese was also left on the table.

    Pictures on social media were shared from the 2018 World Cup, where Japan left a dressing room spotless with a thank you note in Russian. 

    Japan fans also coordinated to clean up their rubbish in the stands at the Khalifa Stadium - an initiative witnessed at every game of their national team.

    Qatar World Cup
