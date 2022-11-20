World Cup 2022: When is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

Here's what you need to know about the opening ceremony of the Nov 20 - Dec 18 World Cup in Qatar:

WHEN WILL THE OPENING CEREMONY TAKE PLACE?

* The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Sunday, before the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

* The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:40 pm Bangladesh time on Sunday and is expected to run for 30 minutes. Qatar's match against Ecuador kicks off at 10:00 pm Bangladesh time.

* The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar's first game on Monday, which would have created the unusual situation of two games being held before it. Qatar's opening match was then brought forward by a day.