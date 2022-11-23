Saudis enjoy image boost from shock win over Argentina

RENARD THE HERO

Even before Tuesday's match, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had taken a seat next to football body FIFA's president at the World Cup opener, looking like a man back at the international top table.

His nation still has many religious and social strictures seen as extreme outside the region and is largely intolerant of political dissent.

Still, Saudis of many political stripes say outsiders often fail to look beyond the kingdom's politics to see the more complex reality of a country with 35 million inhabitants and a rich cultural history - a reality that may be a little more visible after Tuesday's victory.

Saudi Arabia has a proud record of domestic football competition with fierce rivalries among the big Riyadh and Jeddah clubs that include repeated winners of the Asian Champions League.

Saudi Arabia is the second-most crowned team after Japan in the Asian Championship, with six appearances in the finals and three titles, the last of which was in 1996. They have also won the Gulf Cup three times and the Arab Cup twice.

Their previously most notable World Cup moment was when striker Saeed Owairan skipped past half the Belgian defence from his own half to score one of the best goals in the 1994 tournament in the United States.

"Congratulations to our leadership, congratulations to the Saudi people... the future will be better, God willing," said Saudi football association president Yasser al-Misehel.

The Saudis will be indebted to Renard.

He joined after Japan dumped them out of the 2019 Asian Cup, beginning a long-term project for this World Cup and next year's Asian Cup, also in Qatar.

Of the starting lineup in the loss to Japan back then, only goalkeeper Muhammad Al Owais, midfielder Salman Al Faraj, striker Salem Al Dawsari and defender Yasser Al Shahrani remained for Tuesday's game against Argentina.

In contrast to neighbouring Qatar, who have 10 naturalised players in its ranks, Renard found talent in local leagues, including Abdulelah Al-Maliki, the cornerstone of his defence.

Saudi players tend to stay at home given the local league's financial clout. Al Dawsari, who scored the winning goal against Argentina, renewed his contract with Al-Hilal last season for 52 million Saudi riyals ($14 million) for four years.