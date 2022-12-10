Brazil leave the World Cup after another debacle

Brazil chalked up another disappointing World Cup performance as they exited the tournament in a stunning quarter-final defeat on penalties at the hands of Croatia.

It is a loss that will linger as they let victory slip through their fingers shortly before the final whistle.

Brazil were winning 1-0 on Friday after Neymar scored a brilliant goal in the first-half of extra time but let their guard down and allowed Croatia to score an equaliser from a counter-attack with three minutes remaining.