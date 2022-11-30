Switzerland clash with Serbia revives memories of political tensions

Switzerland and Serbia will battle for Group G's last spot in the knockout stage on Friday in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup clash that could reignite political tensions between the teams.

Switzerland, on three points, look well-placed to join Brazil in the last 16. A win over Serbia would guarantee the Swiss a spot in next stage, while a draw would also be enough unless Cameroon pull off an upset win against Brazil, which would mean goal difference would be a determining factor.

Switzerland and Serbia -- who along with Cameroon need a win for a chance to advance -- have only played each other once, in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup. That match remains etched in the memory of fans as one with heavy political undertones.

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, born in Basel to ethnic Albanian parents from Kosovo, celebrated his goal against Serbia by forming a double-headed eagle with his hands, an Albanian nationalist symbol that can be found on Albania's flag.