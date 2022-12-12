    বাংলা

    Argentina have worked out where to hurt Croatia: Scaloni

    Croatia were not the favourites to reach the last four again but they came through two penalty shootouts in a repeat of their 2018 exploits

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Dec 2022, 03:05 PM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2022, 03:05 PM

    Argentina will trust their system when they face Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals and believe they have worked out how to hurt the 2018 runners-up, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Monday.

    Croatia were not the favourites to reach the last four again but they came through two penalty shootouts in a repeat of their 2018 exploits.

    "They have troubled many national teams. I won't mention the key players or their strengths and weaknesses but we've analysed where we can hurt them. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't," Scaloni told reporters on the eve of the first semi-final.

    "We try to give it all on the pitch. Sometimes luck can be on your side. If we have a good performance, we'll have an easier road to reach our objective. But this is football, this is sport, so sometimes the best team may not win."

    When pressed on Croatia's veteran midfielder Luka Modric, who is still going strong at the age of 37, Scaloni said it was a pleasure to watch him play.

    "He's a role model for so many of us - not just because of his talent but also his behaviour," Scaloni said.

    "All I can say is we should enjoy him. If you love football then you should enjoy players like him."

    Scaloni said both Angel Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul would be fit and missing the suspended Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel would not be a problem.

    "We have our own system, our style. Of course, in certain situations we need to take into account how the opponents are playing," Scaloni said.

    "We won't change our style beyond the system and that's what we're going to do. During the game we will of course make decisions (based on situations) and rise up to the challenge."

    ARGENTINA CRITICISM

    Scaloni was also asked about the criticism directed at Argentina after their players' "unsporting behaviour" following their shootout win over the Netherlands.

    "The previous game was played the way we had to play... that's football. Sometimes things like arguments can happen, but that's all. That's why there's a referee," Scaloni said.

    "We need to put an end to this idea that Argentina behave like this. We lost to Saudi Arabia and didn't say anything.

    "We won the Copa America in Brazil and experienced the most sporting behaviour from (Lionel) Messi, (Leandro) Paredes, Neymar - who were all sitting together in the tunnel in the Maracana. I'm really not convinced of this idea of unsporting behaviour." 

    Messi was also singled out in some quarters for his post-match behaviour but defender Nicolas Tagliafico praised his captain's influence on the team.

    "He's always been like this, he's our captain and leader, pushing and motivating us. We have a special advantage when he's on the pitch, he's a great source of motivation," Tagliafico said.

    "With everyone's support, we try to work in the same direction and achieve our dream. That's the most beautiful thing to do with Messi by our side."

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Croatia v Brazil - Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic in action with Brazil's Neymar
    Brazil's best shooters should have taken penalties first: Klinsmann
    Neymar who was fifth in line in the shootout did not even get the opportunity to take his penalty after his team mates missed
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Morocco fans in London after the Morocco v Portugal match - London, Britain - December 10, 2022 Morocco fans with flags in Piccadilly Circus celebrate after reaching the semi final REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
    Morocco rewrite Africa's WC history
    But for the rest, the continent’s achievements in the showpiece event have been limited
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Morocco fans are pictured with the flag of Morocco outside the stadium before the match
    Morocco eye another knockout punch
    The North Africans have ridden the wave of support throughout the tournament, crowds exhorting players to keep going as they emptied the tanks in every game
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - England depart from Qatar after losing their quarter final match against France - Al Wakrah, Qatar - December 11, 2022 England's Kyle Walker leaves the hotel REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    Stray Qatar cat heads to England after being adopted by Walker and Stones
    The cat, who Stones named Dave, will have to spend four months in quarantine before he can be re-united with the City duo

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher