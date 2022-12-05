Desperate fans turn to illegal hawkers in Qatar for World Cup tickets

SPECIAL LAW

Qatar passed a special law for the World Cup that grants FIFA exclusive rights to sell the tickets. Under the law, seen by Reuters, hawkers caught face fines of up to 10 times the face value of the tickets being sold illegally.

Football's governing body warns it will cancel those identified as having been sold outside its official sales platforms, where fans say tickets have become increasingly scarce with the tournament entering the knock-out phase.

"FIFA's ultimate objectives are to prioritise the safety and security of all fans and to enforce a fair pricing scheme for World Cup tickets," a spokesperson told Reuters.

The spokesperson said in an emailed statement that FIFA is in regular contact with Qatari authorities to ensure implementation of "relevant measures within the applicable law".

Demand is set to increase towards the end of the World Cup, when there are fewer matches and high stakes, and after Qatar dropped a requirement for visitors entering the country to have match tickets.

Outside FIFA's official ticketing centre in central Doha on Sunday, loudspeakers played a recorded message on a loop: "There are no tickets available."

Argentina fan Federico Criado, 33, said he visited the centre every two days, but screens showed no tickets for Argentina games. He has also spent hours on FIFA's online platform looking for tickets being resold by other fans.

"I think that people just chose to sell them outside the platform because they will make more money," Criado said.