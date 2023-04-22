Arsenal stage late escape to snatch 3-3 draw, but title hopes hit

Southampton belied their precarious position with some courageous football, but remain bottom with 24 points, three below the safety zone having played a game more than those above them.

Despite the setback, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remained defiant. "It hasn't changed," he said.

"Obviously the task is even bigger but now we have to do the simple things better and cut out mistakes. We made it very difficult again for ourselves but the way we reacted I love my players more than ever."

HEALTH WARNING

Whatever happens over the next few weeks, a health warning should be issued to Arsenal fans of a nervous disposition.

Winning titles is not supposed to be easy, but the last three games have put Arsenal fans through the wringer.

Firstly back-to-back 2-2 away draws against Liverpool and West Ham United in which two-goal leads were squandered, allowed City to close the gap and gave Friday's clash with Southampton a must-win feel for the London club.

Cool heads and clear focus were required but instead Arsenal suffered an horrific start with keeper Aaron Ramsdale's casual pass going straight to Alcaraz who finished in style.

Sloppy Arsenal then turned over possession in the 14th minute and Alcaraz threaded a perfect pass to Walcott who did not even break stride before shooting into the corner.

Arsenal's shell-shocked players gathered in a huddle to regain their composure and five minutes later the deficit was halved as Saka jinked to the byline and clipped back the perfect pass for Martinelli to sweep a finish past Bazunu.

Ramsdale redeemed himself with a double save to keep out Adam Armstrong's header and Mohamed Elyounoussi's follow-up volley and Alcaraz then proved a thorn in Arsenal's side at the other end with a miraculous goalline clearance to keep out Ben White's header from a Saka corner.

Arsenal looked down and out when Caleta-Car sent Southampton's fans into delirium but their barnstorming finish stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games and maintained the belief that the title is still in reach.