Swiss continue strong start to Euro qualifiers with 3-0 win over Israel

Switzerland continued their convincing start to the Euro 2024 qualifiers with a 3-0 home win over Israel on Tuesday on the back of a 5-0 success away against Belarus at the weekend.

Ruben Vargas put them 1-0 ahead at halftime and Zeki Amdouni and Silvan Widmer added two more goals soon after the break at the Geneva Stadium for a six-point haul from their opening two games in Group I.

Vargas took advantage of hesitation in the Israeli defence to volley the ball home for the opening goal in the 39th minute.