Bavuma ton leads S Africa to series win over England

Captain Temba Bavuma struck a superb 109 from 102 balls as South Africa chased down a record target in Bloemfontein to beat England by five wickets on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their one-day international series.

Hosts South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first, but after a slow start England accelerated superbly to post a formidable 342 for seven in their 50 overs.

The home side reached their target with five balls remaining for a record chase at the Mangaung Oval, smashing the previous best mark of 274 by South Africa against Australia in 2020.

They finished on 347-5. Only India have chased more runs to beat England in ODI cricket when they reached 356-7 in Pune in 2016.

The result is a boost for South Africa, who need a clean sweep of the series to stay on course for guaranteed qualification for the World Cup in India this year.