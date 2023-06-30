Manchester United agree deal for Mount from Chelsea

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year deal, The Athletic reported on Thursday.

After back-and-forth negotiations, the London club have accepted a third offer from United worth 55 million pounds ($69.39 million) plus 5 million pounds in add-ons, the report said.

The 24-year-old Chelsea academy product made his debut in 2017 and has since scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions for the club.