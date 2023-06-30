    বাংলা

    Manchester United agree deal for Mount from Chelsea

    The 24-year-old made his debut in 2017 and has since scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea

    Reuters
    Published : 30 June 2023, 02:59 AM
    Updated : 30 June 2023, 02:59 AM

    Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year deal, The Athletic reported on Thursday.

    After back-and-forth negotiations, the London club have accepted a third offer from United worth 55 million pounds ($69.39 million) plus 5 million pounds in add-ons, the report said.

    The 24-year-old Chelsea academy product made his debut in 2017 and has since scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions for the club.

    The England international, who also had loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County, helped Chelsea to the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles.

    Last season Mount played 24 league games, scoring three goals and making two assists, but was hampered by a pelvic injury.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Chelsea v West Ham United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 3, 2022 A corner flag is pictured inside the stadium before the match
    Chelsea sign 17-year-old Jamaica international Richards
    At college level, Richards scored 31 goals and made nine assists playing for Kingston College
    Football - FA Cup Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their second goal with Erling Braut Haaland REUTERS
    City begin Premier League title defence at Burnley
    Among the other opening fixtures, Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford, while Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 25, 2023. Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.
    United back in Champions League with 4-1 rout of Chelsea
    Ten Hag's side are unbeaten in Premier League action at Old Trafford for 17 games
    Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 21, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Premier League
    City celebrate Premier League title with win over Chelsea
    Alvarez scored in the 12th minute for City, who were crowned champions for the third season in a row and fifth in six years

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps