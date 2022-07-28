July 28 2022

    Luis Suarez returns to boyhood Uruguayan club Nacional

    The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward says he has reached a pre-contract agreement with Nacional, where he started his professional career in 2005

    Reuters
    Published : 28 July 2022, 8:42 AM
    Updated : 28 July 2022, 8:42 AM

    Former Liverpool and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has re-joined Uruguayan team Nacional on a free transfer, returning to the Montevideo-based club after 16 years in Europe.

    The 35-year-old, who left LaLiga side Atletico Madrid at the end of last season, said on social media on Tuesday he had reached a pre-contract agreement with Nacional, where he started his professional career in 2005.

    "Proud to wear my shirt again at @Nacional," Suarez wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "Thank you all for the support! See you soon."

    Nacional later confirmed Suarez's return to the club but did not disclose financial details nor the length of the contract.

    "Happy to have you at home," the club's Twitter account replied to Suarez's tweet.

    Suarez moved to Dutch side FC Groningen in 2006 and then Ajax the following year, before signing for Liverpool.

    After three and a half seasons in England, Suarez joined Barcelona and enjoyed his most successful spell, winning four league titles and the Champions League. He won another league title with Atletico in 2021.

    Suarez is Uruguay's all-time leading scorer with 68 goals in 132 games since 2007.

