West Ham sign Paqueta from Lyon for club record fee

West Ham finished seventh last season under manager David Moyes but have struggled to get going in the new campaign to sit 16th after four games.

"He's a player I've admired from afar for a very long time and of course, we saw him close up in our Europa League campaign last season," Moyes said.

"He's a very talented footballer and whilst he will need time to adapt to the Premier League, we're excited about adding another proven international to our squad."

West Ham next host Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Wednesday.