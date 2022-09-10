Australia one-day captain Finch to retire after New Zealand series

Australia's one-day cricket captain Aaron Finch will retire from the format's international matches following Sunday's final game of a three-match series against New Zealand, Cricket Australia said on Saturday.

Finch, who has captained Australia 54 times in his 145 one-day matches, will continue to lead the country's Twenty20 side including at this year's World Cup, which the Australians will host from Oct. 16.

"It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories," Finch said in a statement.

"I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes.