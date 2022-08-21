Lens, Marseille move to the top of the Ligue 1 standings

Olympique de Marseille and Racing Lens both won on Saturday to move to the top of the Ligue 1 standings, overtaking champions Paris St Germain, who play on Sunday.

An own goal from Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois handed Marseille a second victory in three games while Lens also advanced to seven points with a comprehensive 4-1 away win at Monaco.

Marseille were 2-1 home winners as Pallois deflected Luis Suarez's effort into his own net.