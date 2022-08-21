    বাংলা

    Lens, Marseille move to the top of the Ligue 1 standings

    PSG can retake the lead if they win away at Lille on Sunday

    Reuters
    Published : 21 August 2022, 12:24 PM
    Updated : 21 August 2022, 12:24 PM

    Olympique de Marseille and Racing Lens both won on Saturday to move to the top of the Ligue 1 standings, overtaking champions Paris St Germain, who play on Sunday.

    An own goal from Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois handed Marseille a second victory in three games while Lens also advanced to seven points with a comprehensive 4-1 away win at Monaco.

    Marseille were 2-1 home winners as Pallois deflected Luis Suarez's effort into his own net.

    The home side had taken 70 minutes to take the lead through Chancel Mbemba but team mate Samuel Gigot gave away a penalty six minutes later, and was sent off, with Ludovic Blas converting the resultant spot kick to put Nantes level.

    But Marseille were back ahead soon after to take all three points.

    Earlier, Lois Openda and Deiver Machado had Lens two goals up away at Monaco before Benoit Badiashile pulled one back with a 41st minute header.

    The home side, however, were thoroughly outplayed in the second half, giving away a penalty which Lens captain Seko Fofana converted before Monaco full back Vanderson was sent off for a second bookable offence.

    Lens substitute Wesley Said added the fourth with a superb right footed shot at the near post 12 minutes from time.

    PSG can retake the lead if they win away at Lille on Sunday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Inter cruise to 3-0 win over Spezia
    Inter cruise to win over Spezia
    They were never really threatened by a toothless Spezia
    Arteta not getting carried away by Arsenal's perfect start
    Arteta not getting carried away
    The Gunners have opened the season with three straight wins for the first time since 2004
    Struggling Crawley likely to retain place after McCullum backing
    Crawley likely to retain spot after McCullum backing
    McCullum dismissed suggestions that the Kent batsman could benefit from a break
    Ali takes only a minute to win first female pro fight in Saudi
    Ali wins first female pro fight in Saudi
    Ramla Ali, 32, stopped Crystal Garcia Nova after one minute and five seconds of the first round in Jeddah with a smacking right hand to the chin

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher