Shelton gets better of Popyrin and 'rowdy' crowd to roar into last 16

American Ben Shelton put on a masterclass in powerhouse hitting to down local favourite Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-4 in the Australian Open on Saturday to move into the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Shelton had never travelled on Tour outside the United States until this year and barely turned heads in the warm-up tournaments in Adelaide and Auckland before bursting onto the scene in Melbourne.

The 20-year-old was virtually unstoppable on serve as he slammed the door shut on every opportunity Popyrin had to break while the American also fired 34 winners in front of a partisan crowd that had hoped to see another Australian advance.