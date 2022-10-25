Man United show future is brighter without Ronaldo

Manchester United may not have won their first game since banishing Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad but Saturday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea seemed to confirm the belief they are better off without the individualistic superstar.

Although they needed a 94th-minute strike from Casemiro to rescue a point, United were dominant for large parts of the game and looked far more cohesive without the five-times world player of the year.

Ronaldo, who has been ordered to train alone by coach Erik ten Hag since leaving the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur early, has only started two Premier League games this term, the 4-0 thrashing by Brentford and the 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.

In United's most impressive victories of the season against Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, the 37-year-old played a grand total of 36 minutes.