Tour operators eye back-up routes as millions prepare to fly to Qatar World Cup

Air operators flying football fans to the Qatar World Cup should have back-up routes in case of disruptions from delays or regional tensions, with around three million tickets sold for next month's global event, travel and risk consultants said.

Qatar Airways is working to boost its workforce by 10,000 to more than 55,000, partly to handle the expected influx, and has cut flights to make way for World Cup fans.

Ticket sales for the showpiece tournament, which runs from Nov 20 to Dec 18, are approaching the three million mark and Qatar's civil aviation regulator estimates 3.5 million to 4.1 million passengers will arrive, depart and transit Qatar in November.

Higher demand could strain resources like ground transport and hotels, while key airspace used to access Qatar has been disrupted by conflicts in recent years, driving the need for alternate routes, they said this week at the world's largest business jet show in Orlando.