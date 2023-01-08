    বাংলা

    Former champion Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

    The Japanese former world number one's name was on the entry list, but she was not scheduled to play in warm-up tournaments

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Jan 2023, 07:25 AM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2023, 07:25 AM

    Two-times champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Australian Open, organisers of the year's first Grand Slam which begins on Jan 16 said on Sunday without elaborating on the reason, as a cloud hung over one of the sport's brightest stars.

    The Japanese former world number one's name was on the entry list for the Australian Open, but Osaka was not scheduled to play in warm-up tournaments in Adelaide and Hobart, raising doubts about her participation in the hardcourt major.

    "Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023," the Australian Open tweeted. "Dayana Yastremska moves into the main draw."

    Osaka, the 2019 and 2021 Melbourne Park champion, has not played on the WTA Tour since the Pan Pacific Open in September, where she pulled out of her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia in Tokyo due to illness.

    She had crashed out in the first round of three tournaments before that event, including the US Open.

    Her withdrawal marks a double blow for Australian Open organisers a day after American seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams was ruled out due to injury.

    Osaka, who has slipped to 42 in the world rankings, had taken a break to prioritise her mental health after skipping the 2021 French Open. She later said she had been battling depression and anxiety for years.

    The four-times major champion is one of the highest-earning women athletes in the world, according to Forbes, with a growing business portfolio, but her latest pullout is likely to further fuel speculation about whether she will continue her playing career.

    The Australian Open was already short of some of its star players following the retirements of Serena Williams and Roger Federer last year and the withdrawal of men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz due to injury.

    Simona Halep, the 2018 runner-up, is also absent after being provisionally suspended in October for failing a drug test.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Newcastle United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - Jan 3, 2023 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shakes hands with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the match REUTERS
    Arsenal boss Arteta defends touchline behaviour
    Arteta dismisses criticism of his behaviour on the touchline after he clashed with Eddie Howe and match officials during Tuesday's goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium
    Tennis - Adelaide International - Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia - January 7, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Loren Elliott
    Djokovic shakes off hamstring issue to down Medvedev
    Novak Djokovic overcame an injury scare midway through his match against Daniil Medvedev to mow down the Russian 6-3 6-4
    LaLiga - Villarreal v Real Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - January 7, 2023 Villarreal's Raul Albiol celebrates after the match
    Real lose at Villarreal
    They stay second, level on 38 points with Barca who visit fourth-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday
    FA Cup Third Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 7, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates after the match Action
    Kane sends Spurs into FA Cup fourth round
    Kane moves to within one goal of the club's record scorer Jimmy Greaves with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Portsmouth

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher