Vince McMahon resigns from TKO, WWE over sex assault lawsuit

Vince McMahon resigned from wrestling giant TKO Group and the subsidiary WWE that he founded, over a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and trafficking, which he said he will fight, the company said on Friday.

"I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately," McMahon said in a statement released by TKO.

The suit by a former employee, filed on Thursday in federal court in Connecticut, accuses McMahon, WWE and another executive of "physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and trafficking at WWE," and seeks unspecified costs and damages.

McMahon denied the allegations in the statement, saying, "I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name."