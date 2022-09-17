There is nothing wrong with Vinicius, says Ancelotti

Vinicius released a statement on Friday in response to the reaction, including one comment from a Spanish football panellist that has been interpreted as racist.

"My dances celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept it, respect it, I'm not going to stop," he wrote on Instagram.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's LaLiga derby away to Atletico Madrid, Ancelotti fielded six questions about Vinicius.

"I don't know what is happening with Vinicius, for me it's nothing, he is playing football with quality, joy and happiness," Ancelotti told reporters on Saturday.

"I don't need to give him any advice, I'm not his father or his brother, I'm his coach."