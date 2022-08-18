Sevilla sign French defender Nianzou from Bayern

Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou has joined Spanish LaLiga side Sevilla on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Wednesday.

Financial details of the move were not disclosed but local media reported that Sevilla agreed to pay 16 million euros ($16.27 million) for the 20-year-old Frenchman.

The transfer includes an option for the German champions to bring Nianzou back to Munich.

"We signed Tanguy Nianzou two years ago because we believe in his great potential. Nothing has changed in that respect," Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told the club's website.