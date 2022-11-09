Yakin names experienced Swiss squad for World Cup

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin will lean on experience at the World Cup in Qatar, naming on Wednesday several veterans, including Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, in a 26-man squad for this month's tournament.

Arsenal midfielder Xhaka will captain the team at his third World Cup and is among a host of Premier League players named in the squad, including Manchester City's Manuel Akanji and Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar.

Winger Xhaqiri, now at Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, will be heading to his fourth World Cup at the age of 31 with 108 caps to his name.

Yakin will take four goalkeepers to Qatar with injury concerns over first-choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer and back-up Jonas Omlin, calling up Salzburg's Philipp Kohn as one of two uncapped players in the squad.