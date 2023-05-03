Arsenal return to top of the league with 3-1 win over Chelsea

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over a woeful Chelsea, set on their way by two goals from Martin Odegaard, but the title is still Manchester City's to lose having played two games less than the leaders.

Arsenal raced into a 3-0 halftime lead when captain Odegaard was given acres of space - twice - by Chelsea's flimsy defence to score in the 18th and 31st minutes, and Gabriel Jesus converted from close-range 11 minutes before the break.