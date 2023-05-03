    বাংলা

    Arsenal return to top of the league with 3-1 win over Chelsea

    The title is still Manchester City's to lose having played two games less than the leaders

    Reuters
    Published : 2 May 2023, 09:53 PM
    Updated : 2 May 2023, 09:53 PM

    Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over a woeful Chelsea, set on their way by two goals from Martin Odegaard, but the title is still Manchester City's to lose having played two games less than the leaders.

    Arsenal raced into a 3-0 halftime lead when captain Odegaard was given acres of space - twice - by Chelsea's flimsy defence to score in the 18th and 31st minutes, and Gabriel Jesus converted from close-range 11 minutes before the break.

    Arsenal's first win in five games took them to 78 points, two more than second-placed City who have the chance to reclaim top spot when they host West Ham United on Wednesday.

    After losing to City 4-1 last week, Mikel Arteta made three changes, including giving striker Leandro Trossard a start in the place of Gabriel Martinelli, and his side dominated their slumping London rivals straight from the kick-off.

    Granit Xhaka, who provided assists for both Odegaard's strikes, almost opened the scoring himself in the opening minutes but he was thwarted by Kepa Arrizabalaga who went on to make saves in the second half that prevented anArsenal rout.

    Chelsea, who lost for the sixth time in six games in all competitions under interim coach Frank Lampard, at least managed to score only their second goal in eight games when Noni Madueke squeezed the ball past Aaron Ramsdale in the 65th minute.

