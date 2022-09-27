England draw won't affect German morale going into World Cup: Mueller

Germany forward Thomas Mueller said their 3-3 Nations League draw with England on Monday will have little impact on their morale heading into the World Cup.

Germany took a 2-0 lead through Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz but conceded three times in the space of 12 minutes to hand England the advantage before salvaging a draw when Havertz capitalised on a goalkeeping error by Nick Pope.

The draw capped a disappointing Nations League campaign for Germany, who ended with one win from their six games.

"Today's game is not relevant for our outlook," Mueller told reporters.