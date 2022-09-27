    বাংলা

    England draw won't affect German morale going into World Cup: Mueller

    The draw capped a disappointing Nations League campaign for Germany

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Sept 2022, 12:57 PM
    Updated : 27 Sept 2022, 12:57 PM

    Germany forward Thomas Mueller said their 3-3 Nations League draw with England on Monday will have little impact on their morale heading into the World Cup.

    Germany took a 2-0 lead through Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz but conceded three times in the space of 12 minutes to hand England the advantage before salvaging a draw when Havertz capitalised on a goalkeeping error by Nick Pope.

    The draw capped a disappointing Nations League campaign for Germany, who ended with one win from their six games.

    "Today's game is not relevant for our outlook," Mueller told reporters.

    "We are there to concentrate fully on having fun and maintaining the desire and cohesion to throw everything we have into the World Cup in order to do justice to this German 'tournament team idea'," he added, referring to Germany's reputation for being a team that excels at major tournaments.

    "Maybe there will be criticism from outside, maybe not, I don't know. It's not up to me, but I couldn't care less what's written from the outside.

    "We will put ourselves in a good position for the World Cup, give everything, and we will see what we will get there in terms of sporting results."

    Germany, who exited the 2018 World Cup in the first round, are in Group E in Qatar along with Spain, Costa Rica and Japan.

    They open their campaign against Japan on Nov. 23.

    Nations League
    RELATED STORIES
    Djokovic managing wrist issue, ATP Finals remains his goal
    Djokovic managing wrist issue
    He missed the North American hardcourt swing and the US Open due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19
    Qatar conscripts civilians for World Cup security
    Qatar conscripts civilians for World Cup security
    The deployment highlights the logistical challenge faced by the tiny Gulf Arab state hosting the world’s largest sports tournament
    FIFPRO, World Leagues sign agreement to promote fair employment conditions
    FIFPRO, World Leagues to promote fair employment conditions
    The agreement covers FIFPRO's network of 66 national player unions and WLF interests of 44 national leagues
    Italy beat Hungary to clinch spot in Nations League finals
    Italy beat Hungary to move to finals
    Italy join Croatia and the Dutch in next year's finals tournament

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher