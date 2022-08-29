Pogba says he is victim of extortion attempts, threats from organised gang

France midfielder Paul Pogba has said he is the victim of extortion attempts and threats from an organised gang and that authorities in Italy and France are investigating the matter.

Pogba, who rejoined Italian Serie A club Juventus in July following his departure from English Premier League Manchester United, released a statement on Sunday after his brother Mathias Pogba posted a video online.

Mathias Pogba spoke in French, Spanish, English and Italian in the video and promised to make "great revelations" about his younger brother and the 2018 World Cup-winner's agent Rafaela Pimenta.