Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup

Emiliano Matrangolo, 39, a business administration graduate in Buenos Aires, is putting everything on the line for the chance to travel to the football World Cup in Qatar to cheer on his team, one of the tournament favourites, and star striker Lionel Messi.

"It's four years of savings, saving some money every month for this dream come what may. You stop doing things like buying a car or buying a house," Matrangolo told Reuters at a huge barbecue of some 300 Argentine fans ahead of traveling to Qatar.

"It's a dream, it's an infatuation. Many people say look, he spends the money to go to Qatar instead of having 5 percent of a house," Matrangolo added. "Well I'm sure (a house) is nice, but I'm going to the World Cup."