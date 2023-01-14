    বাংলা

    Jabeur not shying away from Grand Slam ambitions

    After reaching the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open last year, Jabeur is hoping to go one better in Australia

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Jan 2023, 12:17 PM
    Updated : 14 Jan 2023, 12:17 PM

    A quarter-final berth at the 2020 Australian Open marked Ons Jabeur's arrival as a Grand Slam force but the Tunisian trailblazer will not be satisfied with a repeat performance at Melbourne Park this year.

    After reaching the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open last year, Jabeur is hoping to go one better in Australia and become the first Arab woman to win a Grand Slam title.

    "Yeah, I may not be as happy as I was in 2020 reaching the quarter-final," the 28-year-old told reporters with a smile.

    "I'm going to put more pressure on myself because I feel like sometimes you just need that to be one of the top players.

    "I want to be number one in the world, not just the number but also the level and the discipline around it. I want to win more titles and get that Grand Slam title, for sure."

    A relatively late bloomer, Jabeur's recent success has made her a star in the Arab world and seen her sign with Naomi Osaka's sports management agency Evolve in partnership with Tunisian agent Adel Aref.

    It has also meant her own episode on Netflix's behind-the-scenes tennis series "Break Point", in which she says she resisted expectations that she would quit tennis and become a housewife.

    "Actually I skipped to my episode," she said.

    "We actually filmed more things. It's not there. I'm still waiting for the second part because I feel like there are a lot of things we filmed at Wimbledon and the US Open. Hopefully I can see that."

    She said she and her husband-trainer Karim Kamoun each had pictures on their phones of different trophies after setting goals for 2023 - but she was coy about which ones.

    "My goal is to not lose any more finals," she added.

    Tennis
    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh women set off U19 Twenty20 WC with crushing win over Australia
    Bangladesh thump Australia in women's U19 T20 WC opener
    The U19 Tigresses mark their T20 World Cup debut with a remarkable win
    Qualifier Davis wins in Hobart, Bencic takes Adelaide title
    Qualifier Davis wins in Hobart, Bencic takes Adelaide title
    Davis, who won her maiden title in Auckland in 2017, came through two qualifiers before storming into the final
    Ruud arrives at Melbourne Park with humble expectations
    Ruud arrives at Melbourne Park with humble expectations
    He reached two Grand Slam finals in a stellar 2022 and is seeded second at the Australian Open
    Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the US in the United Cup at Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia on January 6, 2023.
    Swiatek wanted to test herself against Barty at her best
    Pole Swiatek inherited the world number one ranking when Barty retired in March

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher