Jabeur not shying away from Grand Slam ambitions

A quarter-final berth at the 2020 Australian Open marked Ons Jabeur's arrival as a Grand Slam force but the Tunisian trailblazer will not be satisfied with a repeat performance at Melbourne Park this year.

After reaching the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open last year, Jabeur is hoping to go one better in Australia and become the first Arab woman to win a Grand Slam title.

"Yeah, I may not be as happy as I was in 2020 reaching the quarter-final," the 28-year-old told reporters with a smile.

"I'm going to put more pressure on myself because I feel like sometimes you just need that to be one of the top players.

"I want to be number one in the world, not just the number but also the level and the discipline around it. I want to win more titles and get that Grand Slam title, for sure."