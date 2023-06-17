US captain Sauerbrunn to miss World Cup after injury

United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn will not be included in the squad for the Women's World Cup due to a foot injury she suffered in April, the defender said on Friday.

Sauerbrunn, 38, is one of the team's longest standing players, with 216 international appearances. She helped the Americans to two World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.

Her last international appearance was a friendly against Ireland in April.

"Heartbroken isn't even the half of it," Sauerbrunn wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"I had hope and worked and hoped some more to make it back in time to help lead the team at this World Cup, but after lots of discussion, unfortunately, there's just too much variability in my return to play timeline.