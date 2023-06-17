    বাংলা

    US captain Sauerbrunn to miss World Cup after injury

    She suffered a foot injury in April

    Reuters
    Published : 17 June 2023, 07:51 AM
    Updated : 17 June 2023, 07:51 AM

    United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn will not be included in the squad for the Women's World Cup due to a foot injury she suffered in April, the defender said on Friday.

    Sauerbrunn, 38, is one of the team's longest standing players, with 216 international appearances. She helped the Americans to two World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.

    Her last international appearance was a friendly against Ireland in April.

    "Heartbroken isn't even the half of it," Sauerbrunn wrote in a statement on Twitter.

    "I had hope and worked and hoped some more to make it back in time to help lead the team at this World Cup, but after lots of discussion, unfortunately, there's just too much variability in my return to play timeline.

    "I have no doubt that the twenty-three players on the final roster have everything they need ... to bring our fifth trophy home."

    Sauerbrunn is one of several injured American players to miss the tournament, which kicks off on Jul 20 in Australia and New Zealand, after forward Mallory Swanson went down with a knee injury in April.

    Midfield stalwarts Sam Mewis and Catarina Macario are also sidelined for the holders.

    Head coach Vlatko Andonovski is set to announce his 23-player squad imminently, and reports said he informed players on Thursday whether he planned to include them.

    The United States will play Wales in a friendly in San Jose, California, on Jul 9 before leaving for the World Cup, where they begin their title defence against Vietnam on Jul 22.

