Wimbledon: Why were Russians and Belarusians banned last year but allowed to compete in 2023?

STRIPPED OF POINTS

Wimbledon's decision invited the wrath of the ATP and WTA Tours, which called the move discriminatory and stripped the Grand Slam of its ranking points.

The move effectively reduced the world's most prestigious tennis tournament to an exhibition event.

The players were also banned from the UK grasscourt tournaments held in the build-up to Wimbledon, leading the two Tours to heavily fine the AELTC and Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

The ban came after Ukrainian players Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk and Sergiy Stakhovsky -- the latter who had enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army prior to the invasion -- called for a blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from international events.

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from international team competitions following the invasion, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation", but the ATP and WTA allowed them to compete as neutrals on the circuits.

BAN LIFTED IN 2023

Russian and Belarusian players continued to play at the other Grand Slams, however, and in March the AELTC eventually lifted its ban ahead of this year's Championships, but with several conditions.

Players will be prohibited from expressing support for the invasion and must not receive funding from the Russian or Belarusian states.

The decision to lift the ban was met with protest from Ukraine, whose Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was "immoral" and urged Britain to deny Russian and Belarusian players visas.

Defending champion and Kazakhstan's Moscow-born Elena Rybakina said Wimbledon had taken the correct decision to reverse its ban.

But world number one Iga Swiatek said the sport had missed an opportunity to send a strong message to Moscow by failing to impose a blanket ban on players from Russia and Belarus.

The AELTC said several Russian and Belarusian players had signed personal declarations that will clear them to compete as neutrals at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon also said it would meet all of the accommodation costs of Ukraine players during the tournament and all of the build-up events in the British grasscourt season.

Meanwhile, one pound will be donated to Ukraine relief efforts for every ticket sold -- amounting to around 500,000 pounds ($635,550).