Palace defender Andersen receives death threats after Nunez red card

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen said he has received death threats directed at him and his family after he was head-butted by Liverpool's Darwin Nunez in Monday's Premier League draw which resulted in the striker being sent off at Anfield.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw after their new signing Nunez was shown a straight red card just before the hour mark when he squared up with Andersen and appeared to head-butt the Danish defender.