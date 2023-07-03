Martinez gifts Argentina jersey to Hasina on Dhaka trip

Emiliano Martinez, Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper, sat down with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to wrap up his brief visit to Dhaka.
During the meeting at the prime minister's office on Monday, Martinez presented an Argentina jersey to Hasina as a token of appreciation.
The premier, in turn, gifted a souvenir boat to Martinez, according to her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.
The 30-year-old later posted a photo of his meeting with the prime minister on Instagram, writing that he was taken aback by the warmth and hospitality of the Bangladeshi people.
"So, until my next visit, I bid you farewell, leaving a piece of my heart here," he wrote.
During his visit, Martinez learned that the people of Bangladesh affectionately refer to him as "Bajpakhi" (hawk) and expressed his delight at earning the nickname on Instagram.
Martinez's trip to Bangladesh lasted around 11 hours. His main destination during his brief tour of South Asia was Kolkata, where he spent around a day and a half.
However, Martinez could not experience first-hand the fervour and frenzy that gripped Bangladeshi supporters of Argentina during the World Cup last year. Despite the massive fan following, no public event was organised around his visit.
After a short pit stop at the hotel, he headed to the office of NEXT Ventures, the firm behind his tour of Bangladesh, around 9 am. There, he met State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed Palak, and former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team and lawmaker Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.
Palak presented Martinez with a statue of a hawk, a boat made of jute, and a book by Bangabandhu as gifts.
After the event, Mashrafe spoke about his interaction with the World Cup hero. "During the brief time I spent talking to him and observing him from close quarters, Martinez appeared humble.
"Despite his status as a World Cup-winning goalkeeper, I didn't notice any hint of arrogance in his demeanour or actions. He effortlessly connected with everyone, engaged in conversations, and made everyone feel valued."