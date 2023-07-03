Martinez gifts Argentina jersey to Hasina on Dhaka trip

Emiliano Martinez, Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper, sat down with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to wrap up his brief visit to Dhaka.

During the meeting at the prime minister's office on Monday, Martinez presented an Argentina jersey to Hasina as a token of appreciation.

The premier, in turn, gifted a souvenir boat to Martinez, according to her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

The 30-year-old later posted a photo of his meeting with the prime minister on Instagram, writing that he was taken aback by the warmth and hospitality of the Bangladeshi people.