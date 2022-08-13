    বাংলা

    Leipzig's Werner scores on return but hosts draw 2-2 with Cologne

    The hosts had earlier put the ball in the net twice only for their efforts to be over-ruled by VAR

    Published : 13 August 2022, 04:47 PM
    Forward Timo Werner scored on his RB Leipzig return on Saturday but his 10-man team twice gave away the lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against visitors Cologne.

    Germany international Werner, who returned to Leipzig this week after two years at Chelsea, fired a dipping shot from outside the box and Cologne keeper Marvin Schwaebe let it slip through his hands in the 36th minute.

    Their lead was short-lived, with Florian Dietz sliding in to stab in the ball for the equaliser four minutes later after catching the Leipzig defence napping.

    The hosts got into even deeper trouble when Dominik Szoboszlai was dismissed with a straight red card for elbowing Florian Kainz in first-half stoppage time.

    Christopher Nkunku, Bundesliga's player of the season in the previous campaign, took matters into his own hands in the 56th and put the hosts in front with a fine finish after a run into the box.

    But Cologne bounced back once more courtesy of Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol's own goal in the 72nd after he turned a corner cross into his own net.

