Atletico thrash Cadiz 5-1 to leapfrog Real Madrid into second

Atletico Madrid scored five for the second consecutive game as they thrashed lowly Cadiz 5-1 in La Liga on Wednesday to move above their city rivals Real Madrid into second-place in the standings.

With only five games to play, Atletico climbed to 69 points, one ahead of Real, who lost 2-0 at fourth placed Real Sociedad on Tuesday.

Runaway leaders Barca, who moved to 82 points after beating Osasuna 1-0 on Tuesday, will have the chance to clinch their 27th La Liga crown with a win in their next game at city rivals Espanyol on May 14.