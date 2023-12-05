Man City are going to win the league again, says Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he still feels his side are going to win the Premier League for a record fourth year in a row despite drawing their last three games.

The champions are third, a point behind Liverpool and three adrift of pacesetters Arsenal who can move five points clear at the top with a win at lowly Luton Town later on Tuesday.

"My feeling today is we will win the Premier League," Guardiola told reporters ahead of City's match on Wednesday at Unai Emery's fourth-placed Aston Villa.

"If we play at the level of Liverpool or Tottenham we'll do it again.

"People don’t believe it after three draws, but we are going to do it again. We know that it is not easy, no team has done it yet (four Premier League titles in a row) and that is why the difficulty is there."

City were held 3-3 at home by Spurs on Sunday after a 1-1 draw with Liverpool and a thrilling 4-4 result at Chelsea.