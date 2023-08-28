    বাংলা

    Rubiales' mother goes on hunger strike in Spain over 'hunt' on son

    The mother of the Spanish football federation chief locked herself inside a church and announced the strike to protest her son's "inhumane treatment", EFE reports

    Reuters
    Published : 28 August 2023, 11:03 AM
    Updated : 28 August 2023, 11:03 AM

    The mother of Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales who faces backlash for his unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso on Monday locked herself inside a church and announced a hunger strike to protest her son's "inhumane treatment", EFE news agency reported.

    Angeles Bejar said her strike would last "until a solution is found to the inhumane and bloody hunt they are carrying out against my son with something he does not deserve", according to EFE.

    Rubiales was suspended on Saturday by FIFA following his unsolicited kiss on the mouth of the national team star during the awards ceremony after Spain's world cup win in Sydney.

    According to EFE, Bejar stayed inside the parish church of Divina Pastora in Rubiales' hometown in southern Spain, Motril, with her sister after the parish priest left.

    She asked Hermoso to tell the truth and "stick to the version she gave at the beginning", EFE added.

    "There is no sexual abuse since there is consent on both sides, as the images prove," Bejar told EFE as she questioned "why they're taking it out on him" and what "is behind this whole story".

    "My son is incapable of hurting anyone," Bejar said.

    Rubiales, 46, has been defiant over the kiss - which has been condemned as unwanted by Hermoso, her team mates and the Spanish government - arguing it was consensual.

    At a federation meeting on Friday where he had been widely expected to step down, Rubiales instead refused to quit, seeking to defend his behaviour and calling the kiss "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual".

    The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has issued a statement for him, saying Rubiales "will defend himself legally in the competent bodies" to prove "his complete innocence".

    Hermoso said she did not consent to the kiss and felt "vulnerable and the victim of an aggression".

    Gender issues have become a prominent topic in Spain in recent years. Tens of thousands of women have taken part in street marches protesting against sexual abuse and violence, and the Socialist-led coalition government has presided over legal reforms including around equal pay or abortion rights.

    RELATED STORIES
    Spanish Football Federation Meeting - Ciudad Del Futbol Las Rozas, Las Rozas, Spain - August 25, 2023 President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales announces he will be staying as president during the meeting RFEF/Handout via REUTERS/File photo
    FIFA suspends Spain's football chief over kiss
    FIFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales two days ago over the incident
    Football - Spanish Soccer Federation Meeting - Ciudad Del Futbol Las Rozas, Las Rozas, Spain - Aug 25, 2023 President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales announces he will be staying as president during the meeting.
    Spain's football federation stands by its chief amid uproar over kiss
    Rubiales has been facing a storm of criticism for grabbing star player Hermoso's head and kissing her on the lips after Spain's Women's World Cup victory
    Football - Spanish Soccer Federation Meeting - Ciudad Del Futbol Las Rozas, Las Rozas, Spain - August 25, 2023 President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales announces he will be staying as president during the meeting RFEF/Handout via REUTERS
    Spanish federation boss refuses to resign in kiss scandal
    His decision to stay leads national team members to mutiny and the government to denounce his ‘macho actions’
    Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup final.
    Spain's World Cup hero Carmona learns of father's death after final
    The Spain captain helped her team to secure their first Women's World Cup title by scoring the only goal in the match

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks