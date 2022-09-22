Wales forward Bale on 'good path' to be fully fit for World Cup

Wales captain Gareth Bale said he is on a "good path" towards full fitness ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, despite not completing a full game since joining Los Angeles FC in June.

Bale signed for the Major League Soccer club after leaving Real Madrid, where he struggled with injury in his last few seasons. He has made only two starts in his 11 appearances for LAFC, scoring twice.

Wales, who will play their first World Cup finals in 64 years, begin their campaign against the United States on Nov 21 and the 33-year-old forward expected his fitness to be much improved by then.