Not tough enough, says Tuchel, after Chelsea loss at Southampton

What will have worried Tuchel was the way his side lost control of the game despite taking the lead.

"Obviously we're not tough enough at the moment to win these matches away," Tuchel told reporters.

"One set-piece again. One sloppy defending again. Then we are off balance. We were not tough enough as a team to react or push it over the line for us."

With seven points from their opening five games, Chelsea are already off the pace and Tuchel will hope something materialises before the transfer window closes this week.

He was without the likes of injured N'Golo Kante and Reece James while Conor Gallagher was suspended.

But Tuchel was making no excuses.

"It is not enough to win away matches, it is not enough to play 20-25 minutes on the level we want. It is too easy to put us off balance, to beat us, to confuse us," he said.

"It is too easy. It happened against Leeds. We need to understand why and find solutions.

"We lose concentration, we lose our plan and lose consistency, it is too easy to beat us. We need to have answers, we need to step up and play a level higher if needed."