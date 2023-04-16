Sad to see Tottenham fans boo Sanchez, says skipper Lloris

The Colombian was booed by the home fans while being substituted by interim manager Cristian Stellini in the 58th minute.

"I've never seen this in my career," Lloris told beIN Sports. "I feel really bad for Davinson. He's a team mate, he's a friend and he's been fighting for the club for many, many years now.

"It's just sad. The story is sad for the club, for the fans, for the player. It's something you don't want to see in football."

Stellini took responsibility for the decision and vowed to support Sanchez.