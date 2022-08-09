Olympic champion Jacobs could unleash potential at Roma, Mourinho jokes

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho left his fans wondering if sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs would have made a great footballer in another life after jokingly showing off the signing of the Olympic 100 metres champion on Monday.

While the Special One's approach to fantasy football may seem unorthodox, Mourinho has no doubts Jacobs would be a perfect fit at Roma. Not only would the Italian be the fastest man in Serie A, but also the most versatile.