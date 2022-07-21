July 22 2022

    Quidditch becomes quadball as sport's bodies change name

    Quidditch, the sport inspired by the wizarding game in the "Harry Potter" books, will now be known as quadball, its governing bodies said, a name change meant in part to distance themselves from author JK Rowling's views on transgender issues.

    In a statement on its website on Wednesday,the International Quidditch Association (IQA) said it was joining US Quidditchand Major League Quidditch - now rebranded as US Quadball (USQ) and MajorLeague Quadball - in adopting the new name after all three bodies hadpreviously announced their decision to make the change.

    At the time they cited two reasons: Rowling'sopinions on transgender matters which have caused controversy, and WarnerBros., which was behind the "Harry Potter" films, owning thetrademark for "quidditch", limiting the sport's expansion.

    In 2020, Rowling voiced her concerns over transwomen being allowed access to female spaces, drawing praise from some women'srights campaigners as well as accusations of transphobia, which the author hasrejected, by trans activists.

    Chris Lau, chair of the IQA Board of Trustees,said IQA was "very excited to be joining USQ and MLQ in changing the nameof our sport and supporting this change across our members worldwide".

    He added: "We are confident in this stepand we look forward to all the new opportunities quadball will bring. This isan important moment in our sport’s history."

    Quadball, referring to the number of balls andpositions in the sport, was chosen following surveys.

    First introduced in Rowling's books, the gamewas adapted to real life in 2005 with two teams of seven players running aroundwith broomsticks between their legs in a full contact sport.

    Today nearly 600 teams in 40 countries playthe game, according to the IQA.

    The USQ and MLQ will own the quadballtrademark in the United States, the IQA said, adding that it expects to enterinto a license agreement to use the term.

    It said the last international quidditchtournament, the IQA European Games 2022, will be held on July 23-24 in theIrish city of Limerick, featuring 20 teams from Europe, Australia and HongKong.

