Atletico condemn hate speech after Vinicius Jr racially abused

RACIST FANS

Atletico Madrid said they were collaborating with the authorities to identify the abusers, who will be banned by the club.

"These chants cause us enormous revulsion and indignation and we will not allow any individual to hide behind our colours to utter racist or xenophobic insults," Atletico said in their statement.

"At Atletico we have zero tolerance against racism, our commitment to the fight against this social scourge is total and we will not stop until we eliminate it.

"For this we have contacted the authorities to offer them our maximum collaboration in the investigation of the events that occurred outside the stadium and demand the identification of the people who participated in order to proceed with the immediate expulsion of those who are members of the club."

LaLiga's statement also condemned the abuse.

"Hate speech has no place in LaLiga and we always work with the clubs and the authorities to identify and bring to justice any such case," LaLiga said.

"We denounce all incidents inside and outside stadiums and work with clubs to keep our football friendly and enjoyable.

"LaLiga always reports any incidents of hate speech or violence to the authorities and assists in the investigation. We will do the same with what happened on Sunday night."