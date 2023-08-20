Mbappe scores on return but PSG held 1-1 by Toulouse

Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot 11 minutes into his return for Paris St Germain but the defending champions had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Toulouse in their Ligue 1 clash on Saturday.

Mbappe came off the bench to bury a spot-kick he earned just past the hour mark, but Toulouse equalised with a penalty of their own via Zakaria Aboukhlal four minutes from the end.

Mbappe was reinstated into PSG's first team after being omitted for their season opening draw with Lorient and frozen out of the main squad for weeks amid an ongoing contract stand-off.