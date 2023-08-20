    বাংলা

    Mbappe scores on return but PSG held 1-1 by Toulouse

    Mbappe came off the bench to bury a spot-kick he earned just past the hour mark

    Reuters
    Published : 20 August 2023, 02:57 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2023, 02:57 AM

    Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot 11 minutes into his return for Paris St Germain but the defending champions had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Toulouse in their Ligue 1 clash on Saturday.

    Mbappe came off the bench to bury a spot-kick he earned just past the hour mark, but Toulouse equalised with a penalty of their own via Zakaria Aboukhlal four minutes from the end.

    Mbappe was reinstated into PSG's first team after being omitted for their season opening draw with Lorient and frozen out of the main squad for weeks amid an ongoing contract stand-off.

    Ousmane Dembele also made his debut, following his move from Barcelona, when he was introduced off the bench.

    The visitors had the ball in the back of the net through 17-year-old midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery early in the second period, but his effort was disallowed for offside.

    PSG were awarded their penalty on 58 minutes when Rasmus Nicolaisen brought down Mbappe in the box and following a Video Assistant Referee check, the latter buried his spot kick.

    Toulouse were awarded their penalty as Achraf Hakimi fouled Aboukhlal and the latter got up to earn his side a deserved point.

    In Saturday's earlier game, new signing Mousa Al-Tamari scored a brace of goals as Montpellier cruised to a 4-1 win at Lyon.

    Al-Tamari moved to the French south coast from Belgian top-flight side OH Leuven at the start of the season and scored either side of halftime for a dominant Montpellier.

    The visitors took the lead through Arnaud Nordin on 20 minutes, before Al-Tamari’s brace put them in the driving seat.

    Lyon pulled one back through captain Alexandre Lacazette to give coach Laurent Blanc’s side some hope, but when he received a straight red card for a wild kick at Teji Savanier, it quickly faded again.

    Another new signing, Akor Adams, scored the fourth for Montpellier with his third goal in two games this season.

    RELATED STORIES
    A picture illustration of US dollar, Swiss Franc, British pound and Euro bank notes, taken in Warsaw Jan 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
    Global wealth projected to rise 38% by 2027
    The annual Global Wealth Report says global wealth will reach $629 trillion over the next five years
    French international football star Kylian Mbappe walks as he continues his first visit to his father's homeland in Yaounde, Cameroon Jul 7, 2023.
    Mbappe reinstated into PSG first team squad
    Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the France captain said he would not renew his contract
    Aug 6, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) in action during the game between FC Dallas and Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium.
    Messi's MLS debut pushed back due to Leagues Cup progress
    Messi's first MLS match could be at the New York Red Bulls on Aug 26
    Football - Paris St Germain Training - Paris-Saint-Germain Training Centre, Poissy, France - Jul 20, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe during training.
    Mbappe excluded from PSG's Asian tour squad
    Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the French forward said last month he would not renew his contract

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks