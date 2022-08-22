Lewandowski scores two as Barcelona thrash Real Sociedad

"With Raphinha and Fati we played almost with five players up front, but we talked in the locker room during halftime about how we needed to attack more within the spaces.

"Last week (a goalless home draw against lowly Rayo Vallecano) was a major disappointment, but this victory strengthens us because it's about insisting and having the will to overcome challenges".

It was also a chance for redemption for Fati, who inherited Barcelona’s number 10 jersey from Lionel Messi when the Argentine left for Paris St Germain.

Fati has been plagued by injuries since bursting onto the scene for Barcelona at the age of 16 when he became the second-youngest player in LaLiga history, after coming through the youth system at the Catalan club.

He quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the world, becoming the youngest player to score in the Champions League as well as the youngest to score for Spain.