Brazil's Vinicius wants to use football for greater good

"Dealing with pressure was always easy for me, being a star, as you say. I have always been level-headed.

"It helps to play for Real Madrid and Brazil. Because I can learn from all those great players who have won so much in their careers."

But behind his big smile and the dancing celebrations that are becoming the trademark of the jet-heeled winger, there is a sensible and socially aware young man who wants to use football and his fame for a greater good.

Vinicius started a foundation that is building schools in impoverished areas and is investing in research to develop new ways to improve the education system in Brazil.

"I believe I need to do more. I see how athletes like Lewis Hamilton and LeBron James do good and I want to do the same, help people in many ways," Vinicius said.

"Education is important because not everyone can become a player. Many try, but not all succeed.

"So I try my best to help the people in Brazil to continue improving and evolving as a person.

"If they focus with the right guidance, we can get more people going to the university, more doctors, more professors... better professors."

GENERATION BATTLE

Vinicius says one of the battles his generation faces is against the stereotype of Brazilian players being bad professionals.

"This new generation has learned a lot from the old generation," Vinicius said.

"It's sad to see how they are criticised, it's unfair because they gave so much for our sport. We need to celebrate their achievements but ask the question: what do we have to do right? What they did wrong?

"It's important for us not to make the same mistakes and continue to evolve and change our image."