    বাংলা

    Belgium beat Germany 3-2 to pile pressure on Euro 2024 hosts

    Belgium ear their first win over the Germans since 1954

    Reuters
    Published : 29 March 2023, 08:58 AM
    Updated : 29 March 2023, 08:58 AM

    Visitors Belgium battled to a 3-2 win over Germany in a friendly on Tuesday to make it two wins from two matches in the past four days while piling pressure on the embattled Euro 2024 hosts.

    With both teams eager to bounce back from their shock group stage World Cup exits in December, it was Belgium who were the better side, earning their first victory over the Germans since 1954.

    The Germans were completely outclassed in the first half, as Belgium attacked at will.

    They took the lead with a superb five-pass move from deep in their own half as Yannick Carrasco, unmarked and with lots of space on the left, rifled home in the sixth minute.

    Before the hosts had any time to recover, Belgium struck again after some more woeful German defending, with Kevin De Bruyne slipping the ball through to Romelu Lukaku to finish from inside the box.

    The Belgium striker had also scored a hat-trick in their 3-0 win over Sweden in their opening Group F Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday and he could have added another goal in the 20th when he rattled the bar with a powerful header.

    The Germans, who beat Peru 2-0 on Saturday in their first international since their World Cup exit in Qatar, earned a penalty on the stroke of halftime and forward Niclas Fuellkrug converted for his sixth goal in six international matches.

    Despite a livelier second half, the hosts conceded a third as De Bruyne finished from another swift Belgium move as the German defence was caught napping once more.

    Serge Gnabry cut the deficit in the 88th minute but it was not enough to deny new Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco a second win from two matches.

    "We were far too passive and did not put them under any pressure," said Germany coach Hansi Flick. "Belgium used this mercilessly. We had to change things around a bit to find stability."

    "You could see that we have a lot of work in front of us. We want to be more active and we did it better after about 30 minutes. For us, with an eye on the future, that's where we have to work on. For everyone to work together."

    Euro 2024 Qualifiers
    RELATED STORIES
    Belgium's Kevin de Bruyne during the warm up before UEFA EURO 2024 Group F Qualifier against Sweden at the Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden on March 24, 2023. Maja Suslin/TT News Agency via REUTERS
    Belgium have new energy says De Bruyne after World Cup flop
    Belgium began a new era over the last week with two impressive wins
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group B - France v Netherlands - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - Mar 24, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Theo Hernandez, Adrien Rabiot and Eduardo Camavinga.
    Positive vibes as France back on track after World Cup heartbreak
    It was Mbappe's first game as team captain after Hugo Lloris announced his international retirement and the Paris St Germain forward led by example
    Eintracht Frankfurt's Mario Gotze during a press conference on June 28, 2022.
    Germany must take one step at a time as Euro 2024 looms: Goetze
    The Germans crashed out of the World Cup in Qatar in the group stage for the second consecutive time
    Show host Jimmy Kimmel backstage during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, Mar 12, 2023.
    Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel cracks wise about 'the slap'
    'We want you to have fun, we want you to feel safe, and, most important, we want me to feel safe', Kimmel told the crowd of Hollywood luminaries

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley